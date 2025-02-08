Don’t mistake the map for the territory

It is easy to locate our small, remote village on a map and then move a pencil to Los Angeles, where we dream to be. This simple act provides a momentary “high” that may not let us realise - at that instant - that we are still where we were before moving the pencil.

When we spend hours discussing scriptures and spiritual insights, we may not realise that we are merely moving the pencil on the map. Our confidence in articulating morally superior ideas can deceive us into believing we have “arrived” when we might not have even begun.

Unbeknownst to us, this comforting illusion bleeds out motivation and energy from our ambition to undertake the actual journey. Many get addicted to and squander most of their lives, discussing the journey they were supposed to embark on.

Kaveri, a colleague, was one such addict. She incessantly discussed yogis who could leave their bodies to travel to distant planets or what happens after death. Although she perceived herself as spiritually evolved, her behaviour suggested otherwise. She was arrogant, irresponsible, undisciplined and unethical.

Unsurprisingly, her life was chaotic: her husband divorced her due to her short temper, her son felt unloved and got into drugs, her boss deemed her untrustworthy, and she was on heavy medications.

Unpleasant events can happen to anyone. They can be opportunities to reflect, learn, and grow or consequences of neglecting responsibilities. Kaveri's case exemplified the latter.

Authentic spirituality encompasses living our vision and values, pursuing and adhering to truth, managing destructive emotions, eschewing relative superiority, and practising empathy, equanimity, gratitude and focus. It involves developing empowering habits, solving problems, caring for others and shouldering responsibilities. However, Kaveri employed these discussions as an escape from all these.

Kaveri’s illusion of being pious and sacred was unassailable. She had discovered phrases to fend off anyone who might attempt to hold up a mirror to her: “Even Jesus endured suffering” or “My only true relationship is with God; all others are false.” Since there were no criteria to evaluate her relationship with God and no one to hold her accountable, she was free to nurture self-delusions of spiritual grandeur.