Living in the moment

A man loved his late wife, who, in turn, loved animals. He lived with his little team in a small town and put in a lot of effort to create a zoo. His son, however, felt disappointed by his father’s passion and neglected. He assumed that, instead of grieving his wife’s death, his father was focusing on building a zoo that required heavy financial investments, which he could ill-afford. The government had to provide several layers of approval for the zoo to become operational.

The son, instead of seeing his father’s love for his late mother, was caught up in his own conclusions about how love should be experienced and expressed. He believed that being sad about his mother’s loss was the best way to remember her. However, his father expressed his love not just through sorrow, but by fulfilling his late wife’s dreams, which was a more positive dimension in the expression of love.

In our lives, too, don’t we often see that people are caught up in their own conclusions and are not free to see other dimensions of life? During the inauguration of the zoo, they anxiously awaited with the hope that people would turn up. However, as it rained heavily, no one showed up for the event, and they felt disappointed. The son then ran out and discovered that a large tree had fallen across the road, blocking the path.

The whole team quickly sprang into action, helping visitors climb over the fallen tree and walk into the zoo. It turned out to be a fun and adventurous way to enter. Seeing many people finally visiting, they felt a sense of joy. In one conversation, a team member, a young girl, asked, ‘Do we love animals more, or people?’ She then answered, ‘It’s people, because if they hadn’t come, we would have been very disappointed.’