The constancy of God’s love

We live in an ever-changing world. Whenever we think we have found stability in any area of our life, we ultimately find there are changes we must endure. If we look at any aspect of life in this physical world, we find nothing seems stable.

Physically, we go from being an infant to a toddler, from a toddler to a child, from a child to an adult and from an adult to a senior. Look at your photo albums and see how many changes we undergo as human beings. Even from one day to the next, we find our bodies changing. Cells grow and die. New cells replace those we lose. Our hair and nails are always growing, no matter how often we trim them. Every time we eat, our body goes through changes as we absorb nutrients and expel waste. Nothing in our physical body is permanent.

If we look at the sky, we find it is always changing in appearance due to various weather patterns, from the wind to moisture levels to the shapes of passing clouds.

Around the globe, in any one location, weather can go from hot to cold, dry to wet, from the intense heat that causes fires to break out to intense rains that cause flooding. People experience hurricanes, tornadoes, snowstorms, blizzards, tsunamis, floods, heat waves and numerous other challenges. The weather never stays the same for long.

At a personal level, we find continual fluctuations in our financial situation. We may go from having a comfortable income to losing a job or the stock market dropping.