God is hidden within

Children, religions teach that God dwells in the heart, that man and God are essentially of the same nature, and that God created man in his own image. Many may wonder why, if such is the case, we are unable to savor the bliss of His presence.

It is true that our true nature is divine, but He remains hidden from us because of our ignorance and ego. Hence, we experience sorrow and suffering. In reality, all religions show the ways by which man may attain his innate, blissful nature.

However, failing to understand the real essence of religions, we get caught up in external rituals and customs. Suppose there is honey in different bottles. What is the point of giving all our attention to the colour and shape of the bottles and not savoring the sweetness of the honey? We are like this at present. Instead of assimilating the principles that religions advocate, we have become caught up with their superficial aspects.

Amma remembers a story. A man decided to celebrate his 50th birthday with great fanfare. He printed invitations on expensive paper. He renovated his home by repainting and decorating it and bought a chandelier which he hung in the middle of the hall.

He bought expensive clothes, a diamond ring and a gold chain to wear on his birthday. He also hired the most famous chef in town to cook up a sumptuous feast.

The birthday finally arrived. Wearing his designer clothes, diamond ring and gold chain, he went to receive the guests in the hall. The feast had been prepared, and uniformed waiters stood ready to serve.