Free Yourself from the Past

Children, many people ask, “I have not knowingly done any wrong in this life. Why then am I suffering so much?” The only answer that can be given is that they are suffering because of evil deeds done in previous lives. The consequences of actions done in previous lives and which we have begun to experience is called Prarabdha. Some kinds of Prarabdha give us sorrowful experiences whereas other kinds bestow pleasurable experiences.

There are three kinds of Prarabdha. The first can be mitigated completely. It is like a disease that can be cured by taking medicine. The second kind of Prarabdha is more severe, and is like a disease that can be healed only through surgery.

This kind of Prarabdha can be mitigated through charitable acts, good deeds, and worship of God. The third kind of Prarabdha is much more critical. One must experience it; there is no other way. It is like a disease that relapses even after surgery. We must never give up optimistic faith. Some actions produce instant results whereas others produce results later. Sincere effort yields good results sooner or later. We should not become dejected, thinking that we have sinned in our past life. The past is like a cancelled cheque.