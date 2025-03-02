Making Enemies is Wasteful

There stood a Shalmali tree on the slopes of the Himalayas. It boasted a massive trunk and numerous branches, leaves and flowers. Wild animals would seek refuge from the scorching sun in its inviting shade, while birds built nests in its ample foliage. Merchants, ascetics and other travellers passing through the forest would often pause to rest beneath it. Devrishi Narada was walking by and noticed the tree.
He said, ‘O best among trees! Your branches and trunk are gigantic. Under no circumstance do I see any of these being shattered by the wind. The wind uproots large and small trees. It dislodges the peaks of mountains. It dries up the lakes, rivers, and oceans. The wind must be your well-wisher, and it must protect you like a friend. When the wind approaches you, perhaps you bow down to it. That is the reason you stand free from fear.’
Narada loved to sow discord and he tried to do the same with the Shalmali tree. By praising the power of the wind, and hinting that the tree was perhaps weaker than the wind, he tried to provoke it. Unfortunately, the Shalmali tree fell for it.
It said, ‘The wind is not my friend, my relative or my well-wisher. Nor is the wind my master that it should protect me. My energy and strength are greater than that of the wind, which is not equal to even one-eighteenth part of me.
When the strong wind arrives, it destroys everything else, but I resist it with my force. The wind does the shattering, but it has been shattered by me many times. That is the reason I am not afraid of the wind.’ Narada said, ‘There are other trees that are stronger than you—Sandal, Shala, Devadaru—that know their strength and bow down before the wind. Your wicked words have made me angry and I shall myself report this to the wind.’ When Narada told this to the wind, it became angry. It went to the Shalmali tree and said, ‘Lord Brahma had ended his act of creation with you; therefore, I used to favour you. But you have spoken disrespectful words. It is almost night now. Tomorrow, I will show you my strength.’
The tree got frightened and thought about how to save itself from the stronger enemy. It started to shake itself so that its branches, leaves and flowers began to fall. In the morning, an angry wind came to the spot where the Shalmali tree stood. When it saw the tree without any leaves, flowers or branches, it smiled and said, ‘In my anger, I would have done exactly this to you. You have now done this yourself. There is no need for me to do anything.’