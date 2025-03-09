Being effective is the need of the hour

Effective is being an outer winner and inner winner in life. To win is not to be better than the other, but to drop the agony while excelling in the outer and inner world. One has to manage the inner world of thoughts, feelings and emotions and outer world of achievement, people management and crisis management and reaching one’s goals.

Being effective is managing one’s passion in spite of ups and downs of life. The real enemy in life is not difficult situations, but the mind, which is unwilling to be flexible, resistant to explore and addicted to its own way of doing things. To discipline oneself to genuine achievement is being extremely effective. Lot of people’s achievement is based on glamour or what society is validating. But the challenge is to determine the core of what “you want” and materialise that want in the world. This will bring, effectiveness and excellence, in one’s life.

What is the difficulty in managing to be effective?

More than viewing the issues connected with “managing to be effective” as problems, one has to learn to handle such issues as challenges. The great challenge in trying to be effective is social pressures that one is subjected to.