Unseen forces of shared belief

In the hidden corridors of esoteric tradition, there exists a force both mysterious and influential—the egregore. More than just an idea, it is a psychic entity shaped by collective thought and intention. From religious devotion to political movements and corporate brands, egregores influence human behaviour in unseen ways.
The concept dates back to ancient Greece, where egregoroi referred to ‘watchers’—celestial beings in The Book of Enoch who descended to Earth, sharing forbidden knowledge. Later, esoteric traditions reinterpreted them as psychic constructs formed by group focus. The 19th-century occultist Éliphas Lévi explored similar ideas, emphasising how collective thought shapes reality. In modern esoteric circles, Gaetan Delaforge described egregores as energetic beings sustained by mental and emotional investment. Though rooted in mysticism, egregores extend beyond esoteric thought. They exist in everyday life, shaping religious devotion, political ideologies and cultural symbols. A well-formed egregore influences perceptions, behaviours, and even historical events, growing stronger as more people invest belief into it. An egregore begins with a shared thought, symbol or belief, gaining strength through repetition, ritual and emotional energy.
Some remain dependent on their creators, while others develop autonomy, exerting power over those who sustain them. Religious traditions are rich with egregores, their power amplified through prayer, worship, and sacred texts. Figures like Jesus, the Virgin Mary and Ganesha are deeply ingrained in collective consciousness, sustained by centuries of devotion. Even non-deified constructs, such as guardian angels or the concept of karma, function as egregores reinforced by widespread belief.
Political and national identities also take on egregoric power. The French Revolution, with its symbols and ideals, created an egregore that persisted long after the original leaders were gone. Similarly, the American Dream, built on narratives of success and freedom, continues to shape aspirations and social structures. Corporations harness egregores through branding and marketing, crafting logos, slogans and experiences that cultivate deep emotional connections. The Apple logo signifies innovation and exclusivity, while McDonald’s golden arches evoke familiarity and comfort. These brands are more than businesses—they are entities fuelled by collective recognition and emotional investment.
Popular Culture
Egregores are not confined to religion or politics; they thrive in fiction and digital spaces. Some theorists suggest that fictional characters like Sherlock Holmes, Batman or even Slender Man function as egregores, sustained by the imagination and emotional investment of millions. Slender Man, originally an internet creation, became so ingrained in collective consciousness that it influenced real-world actions, demonstrating how belief can manifest tangible consequences.
Social media and digital movements rapidly generate new egregores. Viral trends, online communities and conspiracy theories function as modern egregores, growing through collective participation. These digital egregores can shape public perception, reinforce ideologies, and, at times, spiral beyond control.
Esoteric Practice
In mystical traditions, egregore creation is an intentional act. A magician or occultist may craft an egregore as a spiritual guide, protector or energy source. The process requires:
Defining Purpose: Establishing what the egregore will represent or do. Forming an Identity: Naming it, designing a sigil, or giving it an image. Energising It: Strengthening the egregore through rituals, meditation, or offerings.
Setting Boundaries: Ensuring it does not grow beyond control.
Dissolution (if needed): When its purpose is fulfilled, the egregore is ritually deconstructed.
These steps are used in magical orders, secret societies and spiritual communities to harness egregoric power for protection, guidance, or manifestation.
The Shadow Side
Not all egregores are benign. Some become parasitic or manipulative, feeding off belief and devotion. Cults often develop egregores that demand absolute loyalty, shaping followers’ perceptions and behaviours. Political propaganda and mass media narratives function similarly, reinforcing collective beliefs that may distort reality. Conspiracy theories, when fed by widespread paranoia, create egregores that thrive on fear and misinformation, influencing behaviour on a massive scale. Some egregores, if left unchecked, can even take on destructive qualities, leading to radicalisation, cult-like devotion or social division.
Because egregores hold tremendous influence, esoteric traditions emphasise awareness and responsibility in working with them. Knowing how egregores operate allows individuals to engage with them consciously rather than be unconsciously controlled. Every nation, religion, corporation and movement carries egregoric energy, influencing thoughts and actions on both individual and collective levels. By understanding egregores, we gain the ability to navigate their influence— whether by engaging with them intentionally or recognising when they are shaping our perceptions without our awareness.