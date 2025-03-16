The medicine of love

It is natural for us to feel sympathy when we see someone in a wheelchair. A person who cannot control his mind is likewise disabled. The only thing is, his disability is not visible outside. Just as we feel sorry for the disabled, we ought to likewise feel sorry for those who harbour feelings of hostility and jealousy. Perhaps, our love and sympathy might bring about a transformation in them.

Love and life are not two; they are one. Love and life are like a word and its meaning. It is not possible to separate them. A life without the sweetness of love is like a parched and fissured desert. Therefore, we must awaken love in our life. By doing so, we can help to maintain unity and prosperity not only in our life but in society as well.

In the infinite span of time, each of our lives is like a tiny bubble. It may pop any time. Our next breath may be our last. Even the next moment is not in our hands. So, without wasting time on insignificant interpersonal conflicts, we should try to do as much good as possible.

A flower’s fragrance travels only in the direction of the wind. However, the fragrance of love and selfless service travels equally in all directions. We may not be able to help everyone in need. But if we begin to consider the needs of those right around us above our own needs, this compassion will become a chain reaction. As this compassion spreads in the world, there will be more peace and harmony.