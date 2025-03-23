Duty above all

When Yudhishthira was the King of Indraprastha, Devrishi Narada once visited the Pandavas. He narrated the tale of two asura brothers, Sunda and Upasunda, who were inseparable and shared the same plate. They could only be slain by one another. Having conquered the entire world, they ultimately fought over a woman named Tilottama and killed each other. Narada counselled the Pandavas that, since Draupadi was the sole wife of all five, they should establish some rules to prevent disputes. In the rishi’s presence, the Pandavas conferred among themselves and agreed upon a rule that whenever Draupadi was with one of the brothers, the others would not enter the room. Should anyone do so, he would be required to go and reside in the forest for twelve years.

The Pandavas made the rule and lived happily. One day, a Brahmana came to their palace and shouted, ‘O Pandavas! Cruel thieves are forcibly robbing my cattle in your kingdom. I am crying for help. Take up your arms and pursue them.’

The Brahmana’s cries were heard by Arjuna. He told the Brahmana not to fear. But Arjuna was caught in a very difficult situation. His arms were lying in the room where Yudhishthira was sitting with Draupadi. Arjuna thought, ‘It is my duty to help the Brahmana. If I do not help someone who comes to the king with a plea for help, adharma of negligence will taint King Yudhishthira. Our failure to protect will become known in the three worlds. But if I enter the room without Yudhishthira’s permission, I must be banished to the forest. There will be either adharma or exile to the forest. But dharma must be upheld, even if one has to lose one’s life.’