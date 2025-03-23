The ultimate self inquiry

Who am I?’ The most intriguing question that confronts each one of us. This is perhaps the greatest riddle that springs up before us at some stage in our lives. And most of us are at a loss to find the answer or the solution.

Life is complex, and each of us is less than a speck in our setting in this ultra vast universe. The universe, in pure and raw logical terms, can only be built and operated by an infinite, omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient entity and we call that animate entity Ishwar. But who am I? Am I just this corporeal body or more than this? Am I the mind, intellect, ego-self or a combination of the body, mind, intellect and ego-self? Where have I come from, and where have I to go? What is the purpose of my mundane existence?

The human being operates through his innate sense of logic. And logic is the foundation of all understanding. It is verily the contrivance to unfold all mysteries and elucidation of all matters. In Vedic parlance, logic (tark) has been termed as the greatest knowledge provider or rishi. It is through the application of this logic that we can help ourselves to understand the mysteries of life and the universe. This is so because the existence of Ishwar and His divine knowledge strands are borne out by logic. Human accessibility to that knowledge is further established in this line of thought.