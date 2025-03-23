The ultimate self inquiry

Who am I?’ The most intriguing question that confronts each one of us. This is perhaps the greatest riddle that springs up before us at some stage in our lives. And most of us are at a loss to find the answer or the solution.
Life is complex, and each of us is less than a speck in our setting in this ultra vast universe. The universe, in pure and raw logical terms, can only be built and operated by an infinite, omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient entity and we call that animate entity Ishwar. But who am I? Am I just this corporeal body or more than this? Am I the mind, intellect, ego-self or a combination of the body, mind, intellect and ego-self? Where have I come from, and where have I to go? What is the purpose of my mundane existence?
The human being operates through his innate sense of logic. And logic is the foundation of all understanding. It is verily the contrivance to unfold all mysteries and elucidation of all matters. In Vedic parlance, logic (tark) has been termed as the greatest knowledge provider or rishi. It is through the application of this logic that we can help ourselves to understand the mysteries of life and the universe. This is so because the existence of Ishwar and His divine knowledge strands are borne out by logic. Human accessibility to that knowledge is further established in this line of thought.
Let us apply the elements of above logic to answer the greatest of questions that has intrigued humankind—the question of self-identification.
Ishwar created the huge universe out of primordial inanimate matter for the development, refinement, elevation and emancipation of countless animate entities called souls. He gave them physical bodies, minds, intellects and ego elements for their mundane existence. And the same omniscient Ishwar provided to His human subjects all knowledge required by them through timeless scriptural texts called the Vedas. So, we refer to these texts for finding the answers to all questions appearing before us and for dispelling all our doubts.
I am a soul seeking happiness, peace and fulfilment. I strive to end all my miseries and sorrows. I seek total happiness and bliss. I am constantly striving for it. The most important tool that I require to fulfil my above desires is knowledge. And this knowledge is provided by my master, friend, philosopher and guide—Ishwar. He has given me all resources and strands of all knowledge to help me fulfil my material and spiritual desires and attain salvation. Salvation is nothing but the end of sorrow and the attainment of divine bliss for a long spell. It means the cessation of my corporeal existence for a vast period spanning 36,000 cycles of creation and dissolution of the universe.
I, as a spiritual entity, was never created and can never be destroyed. I am eternal. This physical body of mine will age and perish but I will remain and move over to another body along with my appurtenances—mind, subtle senses, intellect and ego self. I will transmigrate to another body for another course of self-refinement and spiritual elevation. I will keep on doing so until I become perfect and pure, meaning that I will become completely virtuous, righteous and aligned with dharma.
What and where was I before being born? Ishwar doesn’t want me to know it. This is simply because of the fact that due to my innate ignorance and deficient understanding, I will begin to wrongly correlate my past life deeds with my present life events. This will impede my present evolution, thereby defeating the purpose of my present life.
The omniscient Ishwar has designed everything perfectly. His systems are foolproof and run eternally. I need not worry or be despondent for anything. As my constant companion and guide, He is always with me, dwelling inside and outside of me, watching my every thought and action and giving my silent signals of divine guidance.
I am on my journey to perfection. The path is thorny and the sojourn is full of challenges But the end is blissful. I should keep going, in line with divine knowledge and in the process ridding myself of all propensities to unrighteous, sinful conduct. I am on a journey of self-purification and my master Ishwar is always with me, on my side, facilitating this progressive journey.
Atul Sehgal is the author of Guide to Inner Wellness and The Essence of Bhagwadgita—70 Verses at Its Core. Contact at atul4956@gmail.com