Maarana Gulikan: The divine force that destroys ego and transcends death

In the mystical land of North Malabar, Kerala, where myths breathe through rituals and divinity dances through flames, the drums of transformation begin to thunder. As the Chenda echoes across the Kurukootti Maarana Gulikan Temple, its frequency pierces not just the ears but the very subconscious of those gathered. This is not mere sound—it is the vibration of the Asura consciousness, awakening something ancient, something primal.

And then he arrives.

Goosebumps rise on every skin as the Maarana Gulikan Theyyam—one of the rarest manifestations of Gulikan—enters the sacred ground. With fire torch in hand, face ablaze with colors of fury and divinity, he walks not just among the people, but within them. Fear, awe, surrender—the energies swirl.

To the uninitiated, this might seem like a spectacle. But those who listen with the heart know: this is a ritual of death—not of the body, but of the ego.