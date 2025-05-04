As a thief entered the house, the phone rang suddenly. The thief picked up the phone and was caught. In prison, his cellmate asked,“Why did you pick up the phone?” The thief answered, “Should one not pick up the phone when it rings?”

Our life is controlled by habits; we have a habitual way of living. So many things happen mysteriously. One may meet one’s future wife on a flight and later marry her. That is the movement of mystery, and one cannot understand it. Life is a mystery. One has to flow with this mysteryand not try to understand it arithmetically. The poetry of the flower has to be felt, whereas the chemistry of the flower should be understood intellectually. They are two dimensions of life. A scientist intellectually understands the chemistry of the flower, whereas a poet sees it in the domain of feeling the poetry of the flower—and a mystic simply becomes the flower itself.

The mystery of life has to be lived. If one asks why the flower is fragrant, one can give some intellectual answer, but a mystic will simply say, "This flower is fragrant," and that is it. He lives the suchness of what is. Buddha called it tathata.

At one level, one attracts situations in life: a miserable person attracts misery, while a happy person attracts happy people. At a deeper level, one attracts one’s man or woman. However, if one looks deeply, there is a fullness in life. This fullness has to be lived, not intellectually understood. If addiction to one’s ego is dropped, a mysterious friend—a guru—will arrive. Such a person will not merely answer your question, but will answer the context of the questioner.