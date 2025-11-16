Karma demystified

For instance, gender or congenital conditions such as childhood diabetes are expressions of Prarabdha. It may also extend to material inheritance. Let us turn to an example from the field of medicine. Doctors agree that diabetes is largely genetic—that is, if you have close blood relatives with diabetes, your chances of developing the condition are higher than normal. Suppose you come from a lineage prone to diabetes; does that mean you are bound to develop it in the future? Under such circumstances, is it sensible to indulge in sweets and throw all caution to the wind? No.

On the contrary, you can delay the onset of the disease, or even prevent it altogether, by following a rigorous regimen of diet, exercise, and preventive medication. At the very least, a full-blooded effort in that direction is the intelligent choice. Conscious effort can offset the effects of inherited genes. So, there is definitely the factor of karma, but there is also a prayatna—the effort factor. Real life presents an interplay between the two.

I am well aware of the general tendency to play down the theory of karma. Yet, respecting the profundity of how karma operates, it must be understood that the theory of karma is not synonymous with destiny. Rather, it accords a place of honour to conscious human effort in the fulfilment of an individual’s life potential.