The Infinite Strength Hidden Within

Children, spirituality is the knowledge of oneself. It is the realization of one’s true nature. There is no use being a king if he doesn't know that he is a king. Even if there are priceless gems underneath a beggar’s hut, he will remain a beggar for as long as he does not know about the treasure.

Most of us are in a similar situation. People hurt each other for the sake of wealth and sensual pleasures. They also destroy nature. In order to uplift such people, we must go down to their level.

Once, a strangely dressed sorcerer came to a village. The villagers started making fun of him. When the ridiculing increased, the sorcerer became angry. He muttered some mantras into a handful of ash, which he dropped into the village well. He cursed everyone who drank from the well to become mad.

Upon drinking the water, all the villagers went mad and started dancing, shouting whatever came to mind, and raising a ruckus. Only the village head remained sane, as he only drank water from his own well.

When they noticed that the village head was not behaving like them, they were amazed. His behavior was so different from theirs that they concluded he was mad. They tried to catch him and tie him up. The scene was one of total chaos.