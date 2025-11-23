The Ten Signs of Dharma

The fourth sign is asteyam (non-stealing). We need to have integrity and honesty, not just in our actions but also in our thoughts. The fifth sign is shauch (purity). Cleanliness is of two types—external (keeping our body, clothes, and surroundings clean, and eating clean food), and internal (keeping our thoughts clean). The sixth sign is indriya nigrah (control of sensory and motor organs). We have five sensory and five motor organs. We need to keep them under our control rather than becoming their slaves. The seventh sign is dhi (wisdom). This can also be called the power of discrimination. This means true knowledge, which allows one to discriminate between right and wrong paths in every situation, despite difficulties and temptations.

The eighth sign is vidya (knowledge). It refers to our education as well as our understanding of the practical realities of life. According to the Upanishads, knowledge is of two types: vidya, which refers to the higher knowledge of the soul, and avidya, which refers to the lower knowledge of material things. To be successful, one needs both kinds of knowledge: avidya to perform successfully in the physical world and vidya for spiritual enlightenment. The ninth sign is satyam (truthfulness). It means seeking truth and always following the path of truthfulness. Being truthful gives us enormous peace of mind and is our protective shield in difficult times.