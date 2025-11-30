The Peace We Must Reclaim

It’s a proven fact today that disharmony in human relations gives rise not only to wars but to almost all other problems—directly or indirectly related to us. The phenomenon of split in families, the rising number of divorce cases, and even most of the psychosomatic diseases caused by stress or mental tension, are only due to disharmony in human relations.

One cannot deny the fact that today, the forces that are leading to the disintegration of nations, communities, and political parties crop up primarily from disharmony. In the recent past, we have witnessed how a border conflict between two countries resulted in the exodus of people from their homeland as well as deaths of innocent people due to continuous bombings.

We see that extremism and fundamentalism in many parts of the world—especially in Asia—is mainly due to religio-political disharmony. In fact, most problems of law and order and even the commotions and disturbances in major legislatures are also due to disharmony in relations between political parties or various linguistic groups or religious communities.