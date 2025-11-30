The Transcendental Leader

A leader is a visionary who inspires the team, guides where necessary, and drives an enterprise towards success and profitable growth. But leaders go beyond accomplishing tasks or managing a team. They are dreamers, thinkers, and catalysts of change.

The Mahabharata gives many great leaders and spiritualists speak of Lord Krishna as the greatest of them all. This is perhaps because Lord Krishna introduces a dimension to leadership beyond material success, bringing us to face the polarities that are at war within all of us: the ego and the Self.

Ontological leadership is a spiritual dimension stemming from the metaphysics of ‘being’. The Indian ethos highlights that one’s being should be based on the macrocosm of the five elements— air, space, fire, water and earth.