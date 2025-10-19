The Rama code

The court of Ayodhya hummed with the tranqil rhythm of an empire at peace. After the grand celebrations of the royal weddings, life had returned to its steady pace. King Dasharatha found joy in watching his sons step into their roles as young leaders.
Prince Rama shone the brightest among them—a figure of inherent calm, intelligence, and virtue. Even his father often reflected on the remarkable qualities that made Rama the Maryada Purushottam—the ideal man.
Rama exuded a natural grace in every situation. Centered by Dharma, he always prioritised the morality of his actions above everything else. Whether it was carrying out his father’s instructions, aiding his mother, or addressing the needs of the people, he approached every task with a deep sense of duty. Dharma served as his compass, while fairness, compassion, and integrity were his unwavering guides. Even in challenging moments, when others wavered, he preserved his moral equilibrium, embodying an inner sense of peace that inspired those around him.
Despite his royal status, Rama remained humble, and his humility was evident in how he treated others. He was known for speaking gently, no matter how harsh the words directed at him were. He held no grudges when wronged, choosing instead to let go of resentment. Such forgiveness was not a sign of weakness but of immense strength that united people and dissolved enmities.
Rama’s respect for wisdom and experience further distinguished him. In his moments of respite, he sought the counsel of the aged—those wise in years or conduct. Their stories and teachings enriched his understanding of the world. He embraced continuous learning, which equipped him to navigate the complexities of governanceand relationships with clarity and grace. Vishwamitra's stories about sages, rakshasas, and kings, along with his reflections from encounters with characters like Kabandha, provided Rama with valuable lessons for the future.
These personal traits seamlessly translated into Rama’s professional demeanour.
Excerpted with permission from Unlocking the Wisdom of the Ramayana: Modern Perspectives on Dharma, Destiny and Other Themes from the Timeless Epic by Talari Anand Mahesh, published by Becomeshakespeare.com