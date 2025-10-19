The Rama code

The court of Ayodhya hummed with the tranqil rhythm of an empire at peace. After the grand celebrations of the royal weddings, life had returned to its steady pace. King Dasharatha found joy in watching his sons step into their roles as young leaders.

Prince Rama shone the brightest among them—a figure of inherent calm, intelligence, and virtue. Even his father often reflected on the remarkable qualities that made Rama the Maryada Purushottam—the ideal man.

Rama exuded a natural grace in every situation. Centered by Dharma, he always prioritised the morality of his actions above everything else. Whether it was carrying out his father’s instructions, aiding his mother, or addressing the needs of the people, he approached every task with a deep sense of duty. Dharma served as his compass, while fairness, compassion, and integrity were his unwavering guides. Even in challenging moments, when others wavered, he preserved his moral equilibrium, embodying an inner sense of peace that inspired those around him.