Justice in compassion

The primal scriptures, the Vedas, bring out 20 cardinal characteristics of the creator, Ishwar. One of them is ‘compassionate’. Hence, compassion is truly a divine virtue. Compassion in today’s world is understood as kindness—a sensitivity to others’ pain and misery. But pain is a part and parcel of each life. Human life is replete with moments of pain, privation or penury. None is entirely spared from one or more of these adversities. To help a person in need is to be compassionate. To feed the hungry, extend monetary help to the poor or, in general, alleviate any other misery of a fellow human is being compassionate. But true compassion comes from a selfless heart. It comes from a genuine desire to help a person out of trouble. It does not carry selfish undertones or a mindset of quid pro quo. It is altruistic.

Ishwar has been described as both compassionate and just. Scriptures exhort humans to imbibe the same qualities. But many people feel that it is not always possible to be compassionate and just at the same time. Compassion is described as a quality that makes a man help another to get out of trouble. But what if the trouble is the result of a punitive pronouncement on the person? If, as a result of an act of criminality, he is to be fined, incarcerated or punished in any other manner, is it fair to condone him? Condoning him would not be an act of compassion. It would be unjust. Hence, compassion and justice are complementary rather than mutually exclusive attributes.

A judge, while pronouncing an award of punishment for a delinquent person, may feel sympathetic towards his wife and children who will be subjected to hardship upon his imprisonment, but that cannot be allowed to dilute his punishment as per the laid-down law.