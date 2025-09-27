INTERVIEW | Pure inherent love can bridge all differences: Mata Amritanandamayi

Revered as the “hugging saint,” Amma’s embrace has become a symbol of unconditional love and compassion, reaching across boundaries of culture, language, and faith.

From humble beginnings in a small fishing village in Kerala, she has built a global humanitarian movement that continues to uplift communities through education, healthcare, disaster relief, women’s empowerment, and spiritual guidance. In an era shaped by conflict, climate instability, and a renewed search for meaning, Amma’s initiatives—ranging from international disaster relief to pioneering educational and healthcare programmes—reflect her unshakeable commitment to the welfare of all, regardless of belief or identity.

Her philosophy of “embracing the world” is not just symbolic but an active response to the challenges and diversity of the present moment. In this exclusive conversation with the TNIE, Amma shares her thoughts on love, service, the shared responsibilities of humanity, and the deeper meaning of existence.

As the world stands at a crossroads with challenges both material and spiritual, Amma’s wisdom offers a gentle reminder of the strength that lies in compassion and the unity that binds all.