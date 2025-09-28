Focus the heart to focus the mind

Children, some people worship the formless God while others worship God in idols and symbolic forms. The goal of both kinds of worship is to fix the mind upon God. It is hard for the mind to concentrate for even a moment. Manasapuja, or worship performed mentally, is the easiest way to tether the restless mind to God without relying on any external means.

The mind has a knack for identifying itself with whatever it thinks of. This is this knack that is being harnessed during Manasapuja and this is why it is easier to gain one-pointed concentration during Manasapuja rather than in ordinary puja.

In Manasapuja, we must first visualise our beloved deity sitting on a throne in the heart. Just as a mother bathes her child, dries her, dresses her, combs her hair, adorns her forehead with a mark, and prepares her for school, we must imagine worshipping our beloved deity with due pomp and pageantry. We must then chant the names of God or pray to our beloved deity.