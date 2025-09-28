Focus the heart to focus the mind

Children, some people worship the formless God while others worship God in idols and symbolic forms. The goal of both kinds of worship is to fix the mind upon God. It is hard for the mind to concentrate for even a moment. Manasapuja, or worship performed mentally, is the easiest way to tether the restless mind to God without relying on any external means.
The mind has a knack for identifying itself with whatever it thinks of. This is this knack that is being harnessed during Manasapuja and this is why it is easier to gain one-pointed concentration during Manasapuja rather than in ordinary puja.
In Manasapuja, we must first visualise our beloved deity sitting on a throne in the heart. Just as a mother bathes her child, dries her, dresses her, combs her hair, adorns her forehead with a mark, and prepares her for school, we must imagine worshipping our beloved deity with due pomp and pageantry. We must then chant the names of God or pray to our beloved deity.
He is not concerned with the grandeur of the puja. What The Lord wants is a heart full of surrender. He is satisfied only with such a heart.
Amma remembers a story. Once, a priest worshipped God with many types of flowers. He then asked, “O Lord, are You satisfied? Is there any other offering I should make?” The priest was feeling proud, thinking that he had done something great and made every possible offering.
The Lord said, “There is one more flower that needs to be offered.” “Which flower is that?” the priest asked. “The heart flower,” replied the Lord. “O Lord, where can I find that flower?” the priest asked. “Near you,” the Lord said.
He was referring to the flower that was the heart. But not underGstanding this, the priest started searching for a heart flower. He searched far and wide but did not find it. Finally, he fell at the Lord’s feet and said, “O Lord, I couldn’t find the heart flower anywhere. I have only my heart to offer. Please be content with this offering.”
The Lord said, “This is the heart flower I mentioned. I love the flower of innocence the most. Even if you spend crores of rupees and perform hundreds of pujas, you will not experience my presence for even a moment. It is your innocent heart that I want, not your pujas or wealth.”
The goal of all spiritual practices is to develop one-pointed concentration on God. Manasapuja can help develop such concentration easily. God is the indivisible oneness, devoid of all boundaries or separation.
Mother Nature, the atmosphere, the birds and animals, the plants and trees—each and every atom in them is overflowing with this divine power. God is fully present in all that is sentient and insentient. When we fully understand this truth, we can do nothing but love ourselves as well as everyone around us.