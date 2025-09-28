Seven sins of pseudo-spirituality

When police entered the Peoples Temple settlement in Jonestown, Guyana, on November 19, 1978, a chilling sight awaited them— 909 dead bodies lay scattered across the compound. They all drank cyanide-laced Kool-Aid at the command of their leader, Jim Jones.

These were not the bodies of ‘gullible fools,’ but of people like us seeking meaning in life and a connection to something greater. The Jonestown tragedy illustrates how blind faith can kill hundreds in minutes, not just by cyanide, but due to their unexamined certainty.

Though extreme, the Jonestown tragedy mirrors pseudo-spiritual sins that still mislead many today. Interestingly, the word sin originally meant not evil, but simply 'missing the mark'. Pseudo-spiritual sins work the same way—not evil in themselves, but misguided efforts that erode freedom, clarity, and purpose.