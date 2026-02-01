Moulding Karma as Awareness

Children, everyone in the world is usually steeped in action. Everyone acts with the expectation of being benefitted by the action. If we get what we desire, we become happy. If we do not, we become sad. When our expectation of a particular outcome becomes excessive, we lose our peace of mind.

Anxiety over the outcome of an action makes the mind restless, both while engaged in the action and afterwards. Karma yoga is the means of transforming karma, which is the cause of bondage, into self-realisation.

At times, we may not gain what we had hoped for, even though we worked hard. Suppose a farmer worked hard in the field. But when it was time for the harvest, heavy rains destroyed all the crops. From this, we can understand that the result of our actions does not depend only on our efforts.