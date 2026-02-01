The Great Pardoner

In the Ramayana, when Ravana refused his brother Vibhishana’s wise advice to return Sita to Rama, Vibhishana decided to leave Ravana and go to Rama. Sugriva informed Rama of Vibhishana’s arrival and said, ‘O Raghav! Ravana’s younger brother is known as Vibhishana. With four other rakshasas, he is seeking refuge with you, but I think this rakshasa is deceitful in intelligence he must have come here because he has been instructed by Ravana. When you trust him, he will hide himself and strike you with maya. It is only proper that he is captured; him and his advisers should be killed.’
Sri Ram asked the monkey and bear chiefs for their views. Angad, Sharabha, Jambavan, Mainda, and Hanuman gave their opinions. Some expressed the view that Vibhishana should not be trusted and spies should be used to ascertain his motives. Others wanted him to be killed straightaway. Some advised cautious engagement. At last, they asked Rama for his views.
He said, ‘I have heard a story about a dove. A cruel hunter trapped a female dove, but was caught in a severe rainstorm. He took shelter under a tree where the female dove’s husband lived. The male dove, adhering to the principles of dharma, decided to welcome the hunter as a guest despite the hunter holding his wife captive. Since the dove had no food to offer, he decided to sacrifice himself. The dove lit a fire and jumped into it, offering his roasted body as food to the hungry hunter. The hunter was so moved that he freed the female dove and quit hunting. If a dove behaved so nobly, what about a person like me? Even if an enemy wishing to cause injury arrives in a distressed state, seeks protection with hands folded, they should not be killed.’
Rama went on, ‘Because of fear, confusion, or desire, if one does not protect someone in need, despite possessing the capacity and the spirit, one commits a sin. There is a great sin in not protecting someone who seeks protection. It destroys heaven and fame, strength and valour. Forgiving someone leads to the restoration of dharma. It leads to fame and the fruit of heaven being obtained. If a person seeks refuge and says, “I am yours,” I will grant him freedom from fear. That is my vow. How does it matter whether this roamer in the night is extremely wicked or not wicked? It has been heard that an enemy arrived and sought refuge. Bring him here. Whether it is Vibhishana or Ravana himself, I will grant him freedom from fear.’