Even Enemies Deserve Respect

During the battle with Ravana, Rama demonstrated how one can respect even one’s fiercest enemy. The battle was brutal. Both warriors fought valiantly and used fearsome weapons. Rama attacked Ravana angrily, destroying his chariot and bow. This was a critical moment in the battle. Ravana had done great injustice by abducting Sita. Rama had long made efforts to free Sita from Ravana’s clutches—he had gathered an army of monkeys and bears and travelled thousands of kilometres across forests in search of her and finally crossed a vast ocean to reach Lanka. He then waged a difficult battle against Ravana’s fearsome rakshasa army. After making all these efforts, this was the moment when Rama had a chance to finish it all. Ravana had been sufficiently weakened by battle and was close to being defeated. It would be natural to expect Rama to deliver the final blow without a moment’s delay.

However, in that moment, Rama demonstrated why he is called ‘the best of men’. He drew himself up to his full dignity and said, ‘Ravana, you are at a great disadvantage now. Today, I have seen you at your best; you have fought bravely and nobly, you have killed many warriors on my side. Right now, you are tired. You have been forced to come down and stand on your feet. You have lost your great bow. I give you time. Go home now and come tomorrow, refreshed and strong in your chariot, and with a new bow and new arrows. You shall then see how I can give you battle.’ It would be difficult for us to find another warrior who showed such respect to a bitter enemy.

Later in the same battle, after Rama killed Ravana, Vibhishana, who was struggling between two sentiments, came up to him with tears and said, ‘Ravana was my elder brother. It is true that he was my king and protected me. But he was a bad person; he ruined many women, made unjust wars. Altogether, I don't think I shall perform his last rites.’ Rama replied, ‘It is true that Ravana followed adharma and falsehood. He was attached to desire. However, he was always energetic, strong, and brave in battles. It has been heard that he couldn't be defeated by the gods, with Indra at the forefront. With death, enmity ends, and we no longer have any need for that. Therefore, let his funeral rites be performed. He belongs to me, just as he does to you.’