Fasting Across Faiths

Fasting appears in nearly every major religious tradition as a disciplined method for reshaping perception and conduct. Hinduism, Christianity, Islam, Judaism, and Buddhism—all preserve structured forms of abstention from food or drink, often integrated with prayer, remembrance, or repentance. Despite theological differences, these traditions converge on a single insight: appetite is not merely biological; it is moral and attentional. To regulate it is to regulate the self.

In Hindu traditions, upavasa or fasting has ancient roots. It is practiced in multiple forms, from periodic observances such as Ekadashi, which occurs twice each month, to festival fasts dedicated to deities like Shiva, Vishnu, and the Goddesses. Classical yogic and ascetic literature associates fasting with tapas, the disciplined ‘heat’ that purifies intention and strengthens resolve. Dharmashastra texts frame fasting as prayaschitta or expiation for moral lapses, while devotional traditions interpret it as an offering of restraint to the divine. Importantly, scriptures repeatedly stress proportionality: fasting should cultivate clarity rather than bodily harm. The Bhagavad Gita situates control of appetite within a wider ethic of balance, warning that both excess and extreme denial destabilise inner life. Thus, fasting functions less as punishment and more as a means of aligning bodily rhythms with spiritual aims.

Christian fasting developed from Jewish precedent and early ascetic practice. The 40 days of Lent recall the Gospel narratives of Jesus fasting in the wilderness, themselves echoing the forty-day fasts of Moses and Elijah in the Hebrew Bible. By the fourth century, fasting had become central to monastic discipline, particularly among the Desert Fathers of Egypt and Syria. Their writings describe hunger as a diagnostic tool: it exposes impatience, anger and vanity, revealing the inner sources of moral failure. Medieval Christian theology integrated fasting with prayer and almsgiving, ensuring that bodily restraint served charity and humility rather than pride. Within this framework, fasting is a pedagogical discipline, training desire to submit to the higher purpose.