The Anatomy of Fear

Most fears are nothing but a movement of thoughts. And a thought is a language that we give to words, pictures, and feelings. Put differently, a thought is just a movement of word, picture, and feeling. When you interpret thoughts in your mind in a language that you are afraid of, you experience fear. What happens when you are in a state of deep sleep? In that state, there are no thoughts, and you experience no fear at all. A snake may glide close to you, but you are not afraid of that snake in such proximity because you are not thinking about the snake. On the other hand, when you are awake, the sight of even a piece of rope can fill you with fear because you think that the rolled coil is a snake. See how thought plays tricks! Be careful about how you represent your experience in your mind in terms of the words of your language.

Connect this to living in the past or in the future. If you are uncertain about your future, do not formulate your uncertainties in language and represent them in your mind. If you do, you will become afraid of your future. First, stop this kind of interpretation, and your fears will cease.

Some fears are physical in origin. Such fear arises from a threat perceived in our immediate surroundings. For example, you may be in the jungle and know that there are tigers there. You will genuinely be afraid in such contexts. Even then, you can turn that fear into an enjoyable experience—what advertisers of adventure sports call an ‘adrenaline-pumping’ or ‘hair-raising’ experience. Such fear also has great survival value. Ask professional hunters and experienced trekkers, and they will tell you that it is fear that keeps them alert and alive.