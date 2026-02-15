How a Bag of Fruit Bridged Two Lives

One sweltering afternoon in Delhi, as I drove home after a client session, a man by the roadside caught my eye. His matted hair and tattered coat were buttoned to the throat, defying the heat that had everyone else in short sleeves.

Slowing my car, I saw him crouched over a roadside drain, scooping discarded chickpea curry with his bare hands. The sight twisted my gut amid the indifference of passersby.

For a split second, the urge to drive on gripped me, as it had so many times before in this city of stark contrasts. What held me back was not indifference, but habit—the ease with which routine teaches us to keep moving rather than respond. Then something shifted; I rolled down the window and called out, “Stay here. I’m coming.”