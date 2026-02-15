Is the Youth Derailing from its Path?

Children, addiction to intoxicants is one of the biggest pitfalls that the youth of today face. Parents send their children to schools in the hope that they will make it big in life. But children may fall into bad company and become enslaved by bad habits. Instead of becoming a support system to their parents and a pride to the nation, young people destroy themselves and harm others.

In a village, there lived a boy who used to study hard. He had no bad habits and never spent money unnecessarily. If his parents gave him pocket money, he would give the money to poor students so that they could pay their school fees, or he would buy textbooks and school uniforms for them. He was admired by all.

One day, a few classmates forcibly took him to a cinema. On the way back, they started smoking and offered him a cigarette. When he declined, they asked him to try smoking just once. After he had smoked one cigarette, they encouraged him to smoke again. He thought that there was nothing wrong with smoking one or two cigarettes.