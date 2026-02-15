Reconciliation is the Rock of Friendship

Rama helped Sugriva become the Vanara king by defeating his brother Vali. In return, Sugriva promised to help him find Sita, who had been abducted. However, at the time, monsoon rains had started, and no expedition could be undertaken. It was decided to wait for four months. Sugriva indulged himself in the pleasures of a royal life and lost track of time. When the rains ended, Hanuman, realising that the time for taking action had come, roused Sugriva out of his lethargy. He said, ‘You have obtained kingdom with Raghav’s help. Why are you not paying him back? Why are you not commanding the vanaras?’ A suitably chastised Sugriva immediately called Nila and gave the orders, ‘Summon all the vanaras to assemble here. If any vanara comes here after fifteen nights, he will be punished by taking away his life.’

Rama, due to his vow of not entering a city during the fourteen years of exile, was residing on a mountain near Sugriva’s capital. He had not received any communication from Sugriva and was unaware of these efforts. When he saw that the skies had been cleared of the clouds and autumn had arrived, he grew restless. He said to Lakshmana, ‘The four months of rain have passed like a hundred years. Without Sita, I am tormented with grief. However, I do not see any effort on Sugriva’s part. Go to Kishkindha and warn Sugriva to fulfil his pledge or be goaded by my arrows to follow Vali towards death.’