Liberation: The Unanimous Goal of Faith

Spiritual expressions, for how loosely they’re thrown around, often suffer little losses in their intended meaning. There are as many interpretations of the term maya as there are its users. Some employ it to mean frank illusion; some use it to refer to things around us “the way they are”; yet others imply a naïve ignorance of life’s profound truths. Yet somehow, the import manages to get through to the other side, unscathed and undiluted. It’s a similar scenario with the concept of spiritual liberation. You and I can have very different notions about liberation, a common contention being what it is that one must really be liberated from. Yet, we know what to expect and are able to reach a common ground of sorts every time we discuss spiritual liberation, despite any differences of culture, persuasion, or mental or emotional discernment between us.

However, such unspoken agreements on the mental plane do little to reconcile the several divergences that exist in theory. In some of my own work, for example, I’ve used the Hindu term mukti to refer to a paradigm of liberation which, unlike much of mainstream Hinduism, has nothing to do with soul, rebirth, or God. Yet other codified faiths differ significantly in their tenets of spiritual liberation. The question that arises here is, can a common ground be reached on the theoretical plane, too? Further, can any real or imagined faith ever dispense with the notion of liberation altogether and propose an alternative spiritual goalpost?

“What is liberation at bottom?”, we ask. What characterises every possible thing that one can ever wish to be freed from? Swami Vivekananda identifies vedanta as ‘freedom’, but freedom from what? Needless to say, anything from which liberation is sought cannot but entail pain. And this is the universal clause encompassing every interpretation of liberation—whatever it is that man seeks liberation from, it must be where he senses pain and suffering. Nothing else is universal, least of all being the source of suffering. It won’t, in fact, be amiss to contend that desires are the most multitudinous entities in existence. And the necessary ramification is that suffering is equally multitudinous. People from divergent backgrounds can have very different views about life’s biggest suffering. Remove globalisation from the picture and discourage any major intercourse of ideas and perspectives—the invariable result is an array of different faiths, each offering to liberate man from what they believe most conduces to suffering.