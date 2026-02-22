The Epitome of Brotherhood

The Ramayana is full of examples of brotherly love. Perhaps the greatest example is Lakshmana, who spent fourteen years serving Rama and Sita in exile, leaving his mother and wife alone in Ayodhya. But he is far from the only one. Close behind him is Bharata, who was away visiting his maternal grandparents when Rama was sent into exile. When he returned to Ayodhya, he became very angry with his mother and father and denounced them in no uncertain terms. He refused to accept the crown of Ayodhya, maintaining that it belonged only to Rama. He followed Rama into the forest and told him, ‘In our family of Ikshvaku, the eldest son has the claim to the throne. You are preeminently suitable to wear the crown.’

Rama too was not lagging in the spirit of sacrifice. He told Bharata, ‘Our father gave a promise that you and I have to fulfil. On my part, I have to go to the forest. On your part, you have to return to Ayodhya and take care of the kingdom.’ The dialogue in the forest between the two brothers was such a noble spectacle that gandharvas, siddhas, rishis and many other divine beings gathered in the forest to witness it. When, finally, Rama did not agree to go back, Bharata took Rama’s sandals to place on the throne in his place. For 14 years, he did not enter Ayodhya and ruled from Nandigram as Rama’s representative.