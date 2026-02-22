The Epitome of Brotherhood

The Ramayana is full of examples of brotherly love. Perhaps the greatest example is Lakshmana, who spent fourteen years serving Rama and Sita in exile, leaving his mother and wife alone in Ayodhya. But he is far from the only one. Close behind him is Bharata, who was away visiting his maternal grandparents when Rama was sent into exile. When he returned to Ayodhya, he became very angry with his mother and father and denounced them in no uncertain terms. He refused to accept the crown of Ayodhya, maintaining that it belonged only to Rama. He followed Rama into the forest and told him, ‘In our family of Ikshvaku, the eldest son has the claim to the throne. You are preeminently suitable to wear the crown.’
Rama too was not lagging in the spirit of sacrifice. He told Bharata, ‘Our father gave a promise that you and I have to fulfil. On my part, I have to go to the forest. On your part, you have to return to Ayodhya and take care of the kingdom.’ The dialogue in the forest between the two brothers was such a noble spectacle that gandharvas, siddhas, rishis and many other divine beings gathered in the forest to witness it. When, finally, Rama did not agree to go back, Bharata took Rama’s sandals to place on the throne in his place. For 14 years, he did not enter Ayodhya and ruled from Nandigram as Rama’s representative.
Fourteen years of separation did not weaken the bond between the brothers. When Rama was returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and rescuing Sita, he said to Hanumana, ‘I trust your judgement. Fly at once in advance and go to Bharata. Tell him everything about Vaidehi’s abduction and the battle with Ravana. Carefully observe his face and note his looks and gestures. Find out how he feels about me, so that I may regulate my behaviour accordingly. Bharata has been administering this strong and prosperous kingdom for 14 years. It would be perfectly natural for him to grow attached to it. If he desires to continue, I will not come in the way. I will return to Dandaka Forest.’
Bharata was overjoyed when he met Rama. He said, ‘I have protected this kingdom in trust, and I am returning it to you. My birth has become successful today, and my wishes have also been fulfilled. I have seen the king of Ayodhya return. I have taken care of your treasury, stores of grain, the city and the army. Because of your energy, everything is 10 times what it used to be.’
Looking at Rama and Bharata, it is difficult to say who among them was a better brother.