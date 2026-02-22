The Yoga of Love

Age is similar to love; it cannot be hidden. A loving person is like the moon shedding its cool light. The world needs more warm hearts than hot heads. The heart of education is the education of the heart.When there is love, the world appears to be divine. To activate the heart is a spiritual awakening. The goal of our loves should be to bring about such awakening.
The word yoga means ‘to join’—to join a higher source. The ability to identify the higher source and the lower source is a part of wise living. To be attached to something is to be dependent on something, and that something will bind you. This is a lower source.The word dependent is binding only when you say, “Without this, I refuse to be happy.” We are not talking of dependency on mundane things like food, but about the psychological dependence that binds us. Such dependence has to be renounced.
“I need love and attention from others; without which I am empty. I need respect from others, without which I am empty.” These are binding. Why should you be a beggar for love? In fact, you should be a giver of love. If you are more observant, you will find that nature is blessing us with so much love, but we do not validate it.
Space, water, air, earth, sun, moon, and stars—these are nature’s way of showering us with love. But we have not developed the taste buds to rejoice in them, and it is this inability to rejoice in nature’s abundance that is making us inwardly shallow. To fill this inner void, we start demanding love from others. This demanding state of mind further deepens the inner void. We have the illusion that by demanding more love we will fill our inner void, but this demanding state actually causes deficiency.
If one learns to be a giver of love, one mysteriously begins to receive love. One then has the ability to recognise and validate the love one receives; otherwise, one does not know how to recognise love at all. When in love, one functions from a state of giving instead of demanding. This leads to a higher state of being where one knows how to use life instead of being used by it. One knows how to use difficulties instead of being used by them.
When you are calm and loving, even if your partner abuses you, you will know how to shake it off by ducking and diving, and see it from a loving energy. This will help you to exist in a creative way.
We do not allow the energy of love to flower forth in an upward direction. Love initially expresses as an inner connection. Then it turns into possessiveness. It is this turn that makes love ugly. To care and connect is one thing, and to be possessive is quite another. One has to consciously develop non-possessiveness in a relationship.
Love and hate, at one level, are indirectly connected. When you love a person and that love is not fulfilled and you begin to hate the person, your hatred is an inverted form of love. Not allowing this indirect connection to manifest directly in a relationship is an art; it cannot be taught, but must be caught.
Operate from love. Whatever you do, just feel the love energy flowing through your actions. As you are reading this article, feel your eyes lovingly give out divine energy of love. Feel the energy of love enveloping you.