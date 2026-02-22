The Yoga of Love

Age is similar to love; it cannot be hidden. A loving person is like the moon shedding its cool light. The world needs more warm hearts than hot heads. The heart of education is the education of the heart.When there is love, the world appears to be divine. To activate the heart is a spiritual awakening. The goal of our loves should be to bring about such awakening.

The word yoga means ‘to join’—to join a higher source. The ability to identify the higher source and the lower source is a part of wise living. To be attached to something is to be dependent on something, and that something will bind you. This is a lower source.The word dependent is binding only when you say, “Without this, I refuse to be happy.” We are not talking of dependency on mundane things like food, but about the psychological dependence that binds us. Such dependence has to be renounced.

“I need love and attention from others; without which I am empty. I need respect from others, without which I am empty.” These are binding. Why should you be a beggar for love? In fact, you should be a giver of love. If you are more observant, you will find that nature is blessing us with so much love, but we do not validate it.