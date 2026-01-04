India is often described as a country on the rise and a force to reckon with. Our economy is growing, property prices are booming, technology is reshaping daily life, and dreams and aspirations are higher than ever before. By most conventional standards, this is progress. And yet, along with this visible growth, there is a decline, not visible to most people and only seldom talked about. Despite economic growth, many Indians feel more stressed, anxious, inadequate, and unfulfilled. This contradiction is what may be called India’s happiness paradox: material prosperity is increasing, but inner joy isn’t.

One does not need to see statistical evidence to sense this. It is apparent in rising stress-related illnesses, burnout among the young, attrition, poor physical health, breakdowns, rage, broken relationships, and emptiness—the feeling that ‘something is missing’ even in seemingly successful lives. We are busy and accomplished but not satisfied.

The problem is not economic development, but that we have confused happiness with money and success. We have allowed our professional achievements to determine our self-worth. Life has become a race to become an ace. Our net worth, the cars we drive, the homes we live in, and the clothes we wear have taken precedence over everything else. From clearing exams to grabbing a degree, from finding a job to scaling the corporate ladder, from getting a salary to ESOPs—this is what seems to matter. But have we paused to ask: ‘What is all this for?’