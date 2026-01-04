Radha Saw Krishna’s Love for All

Children, it is difficult to describe Sri Krishna because he is beyond words and intelligence. Sri Krishna was a divine incarnation whose life illumined the infinite glories of the Paramatma in unparalleled ways. He is the Truth from which speech and mind retreat, after they have failed to describe or understand it. He is knowledge, bliss, and love, and yet beyond these.
It is said that God incarnates to protect dharma and eliminate adharma. But a divine incarnation, especially Krishna’s, had an even greater aim: to awaken devotion in human hearts. A true devotee does not long even for moksha. She has only one desire: to remember the Lord and to serve him.
There is no higher power or feat than love. Lord Krishna kindled this highest form of devotion in the gopis. His form, words, mischief, and actions immersed them in bliss. That is why it is said that Krishna’s most glorious accomplishment was not the lifting up of the Govardhana Mountain but the awakening of this love among the gopis.
Once, the gopis asked Radha, “O Radha, the Lord, whom we loved and thought was ours forever, has abandoned and orphaned us. Why did the Lord, who is the very epitome of love, behave so cruelly towards us?” Our existence has become meaningless. Why should we continue to live?
Radha replied, “Don’t say that. The only one whom we can call our own for all time is the Lord. But he is not ours alone. He belongs to everyone. There are many people in this world who long to see the Lord and experience his love, whose longing may be greater than ours.”
Bending down to take a handful of water from the Yamuna, she said, “Look, the water will remain in my hands as long as they remain cupped. But if I close my fingers to seize more water for myself, I will lose whatever water I have.
“We tried to make the Lord ours alone and imprison him in Vrindavan. He moved far away to help us understand that he dwells in the heart of every being. Although he left us, he never orphaned us. Each of his acts was a divine play, which are now a living memory within us. As long as we keep those memories alive, the Lord will be with us. He will dance forever by the river of love in the bower of our hearts.”
Through their innocent devotion, the gopis gained the Supreme Self, which the ancient sages attained only after performing austerities for ages. Real devotion is surrender of the self to the Lord, knowing that it is the One Lord who shines through all of creation and the different manifestations of divinity.
Krishna came to this world with a smile. He also bid farewell to this world with a smile. In contrast, we came to this world crying. At least while leaving, let us exit with a smile. May Krishna’s unfading smile be an everlasting inspiration.