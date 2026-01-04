Radha Saw Krishna’s Love for All

Children, it is difficult to describe Sri Krishna because he is beyond words and intelligence. Sri Krishna was a divine incarnation whose life illumined the infinite glories of the Paramatma in unparalleled ways. He is the Truth from which speech and mind retreat, after they have failed to describe or understand it. He is knowledge, bliss, and love, and yet beyond these.

It is said that God incarnates to protect dharma and eliminate adharma. But a divine incarnation, especially Krishna’s, had an even greater aim: to awaken devotion in human hearts. A true devotee does not long even for moksha. She has only one desire: to remember the Lord and to serve him.

There is no higher power or feat than love. Lord Krishna kindled this highest form of devotion in the gopis. His form, words, mischief, and actions immersed them in bliss. That is why it is said that Krishna’s most glorious accomplishment was not the lifting up of the Govardhana Mountain but the awakening of this love among the gopis.