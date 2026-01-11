Clearing the Air Around Mukti

Why does the need for moksha or mukti arise, to begin with? Why does it resonate across the board, straddling many diverse belief systems? Why not posit a different, alternative spiritual goal post instead? Time and again, over generations, a handful of individuals with a keener pain sensitivity than the rest have been quick to grasp that nothing but mukti provides an enduring answer to life’s manifold and interminable sufferings. It is pain and suffering, therefore, that necessitate and legitimise mukti. And nothing but a stronger desire to terminate suffering has traditionally separated those of lofty spiritual stature from the benumbed laity.

Would the idea of mukti hold any significance if life were all roses and rainbows? The answer, quite simply, is no. Why, then, does many a scripture speak in unison when it comes to prescribing tyaga or renunciation of pleasures and desire, as the mantra for mukti? The practical truth is that such prescriptions aren’t as much about renouncing pleasures altogether as they are about loosening our bonds, our attachment, with things of pleasure.

For since pain and pleasure are two sides of the same coin, attachment to things of pleasure naturally becomes the foremost progenitor of suffering. But the fact remains that the idea of mukti isn’t inherently opposed or antithetical to pleasure; in fact, it is quite the reverse. And it is the lack of this realisation, often characteristic of those with minimal initiation into human psychology, that acts as a major impediment in one’s path to mukti.