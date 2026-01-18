Live in Love to Truly Live

Children, fear is the main obstacle standing in the way of our success in life. Fear robs us of our ability to harness our strengths and talents. But there is a special power that can help us overcome fear: love. Love gives us the strength to push aside every obstacle and move forward.

There was once a widow in a village. She made her living selling milk inside the king’s fortress. One day, she climbed up as usual to the mountain fortress to sell milk. By the time she finished selling the milk, the fortress gates had closed.

She tearfully pleaded with the guards, “My child is all alone in the hut. It’s getting dark. If I don’t reach home soon, my child will start crying in fear. If something happens to my child, I won’t be able to survive. Please have mercy on me and allow me to leave the fortress.”