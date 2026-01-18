Warriors Respect Women

In the Ramayana, when Rishi Vishwamitra went to King Dasharatha and asked for his son Rama, he mentioned that rakshasas like Maricha and Subahu were interrupting his yagyas or sacrifices. At that time, Rama was only 16 years of age, and Dasharatha was reluctant to send him to fight demons. Vishwamitra had, perhaps, anticipated this. That is why he did not mention that Tataka, a rakshasi—female demoness, also needed to be killed. In that age, the Kshatriya warriors had a strict code of conduct, according to which women were never to be killed. Dasharatha may have been even more reluctant to send Rama if he knew that he would be required to kill a woman.

After just two days of the journey, even before they had reached Vishwamitra’s ashram, they passed through Tataka vana, the forest where Tataka had established a reign of terror. Vishwamitra told Rama that there used to be two prosperous cities called Malada and Karusha in that region. To a yaksha named Suketu, a daughter called Tataka was born. Due to a boon by Lord Brahma, she possessed the strength of a thousand elephants. In the course of time, she was married and had a son, but due to her angry and wicked nature, she became a man-eater rakshasi.