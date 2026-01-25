Clearing a Confused Mind

Mental confusion is on the rise among members of society these days. What is the reason? People are being bombarded with frequent and heavy information bytes. The information blitzkrieg resulting from digital media is a significant contributor to this. Besides, the pieces of information are often inconsistent, incongruous, and unauthentic. The human being is driven primarily by his intellect, and the intellect uses knowledge to direct the mind, which drives all human senses through which all actions are performed. So, knowledge has to be correct and complete to perform beneficial actions that result in human fulfillment and happiness. Hence, mental clarity about truth-untruth, right-wrong and moral-immoral is of paramount importance.

Let us try to work our way out of the above problem. Attaining mental clarity involves a combination of immediate coping strategies and long-term lifestyle adjustments. By incorporating mindfulness, physical activity, and practical problem-solving techniques, individuals can effectively manage and reduce mental fogginess.