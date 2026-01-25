The Interplay of Love and Happiness

Love unites and hate divides. Love is the only saviour in this world. Society has witnessed a life based on likes and dislikes, greed and hate, and has therefore lived a loveless life. From the foundation of love, likes and dislikes become preferences, greed transforms into a commitment to excel, and hate is transformed into concern.

A wise man has to be creative with a new heart. A heart without love is on the path to destruction. A truly creative person brings love into every moment of his life. By love, I mean a sensitive heart, not a sentimental one. A sensitive heart experiences what is with awe; a sentimental person merely reacts to what is.

If your state of being is love, then your struggles will become sacred, or there will be no struggles. If you are a lover of dogs, then the pranks the dogs play are acts of joy. We talk of love, but we are not in a state of love. We go on pretending to be in love. Our pretensions go on becoming efficient and manipulative. A deceptive front thus starts building in us. A deceptive and pretentious self is noisy and restless. You try to eliminate this restlessness by wrong means, and then you throw the garbage of this restlessness on the other. This process makes relationships very messy.