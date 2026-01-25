Why the Obedient Brother was Abandoned

Lakshman was totally devoted to his older brother Sri Rama. When Rama was exiled to the forest for 14 years, Lakshman insisted on accompanying him. He always served Rama to the best of his ability and always obeyed his commands from childhood till his last breath. You will be shocked to know that he was still abandoned by Rama.
After defeating Ravana, Sri Rama ruled Ayodhya for 11,000 years. One day, Kaal—time itself—came to his door disguised as a sage. Lakshman took him to Rama. Kaal said, ‘I will speak only if you promise that if anyone besides the two of us hears or sees our conversation, that person must be given the death penalty.’ Rama ordered Lakshman, ‘O brave one, send away the gatekeepers and guard the door yourself.’
When Rama and Kaal were alone, the latter said, ‘I am Time, the destroyer of all. I have come with a message from Grandfather Brahma. You have ruled the earth long enough. You have established dharma. Now it is time to leave the mortal world and return.’ Rama replied, ‘As the grandfather wishes, so it shall be.’
While the two were speaking, Rishi Durvasa suddenly arrived to meet Rama. Lakshman, standing at the door, stopped him. Durvasa thundered, ‘Take me to Rama right now, or I will curse you, Rama, your children, and the entire kingdom!’
Lakshman was torn. At that moment, he thought, ‘Better one person dies than the entire kingdom is cursed’. Lakshman rushed inside and informed Rama about Durvasa’s arrival. Rama quickly ended the meeting with Kaal and went out to meet the sage. Durvasa said, ‘I have been fasting in penance for a thousand years. Whatever food is prepared here, bring it to me at once!’
Rama ordered the food to be brought. Durvasa ate to his fill and walked away happily, but left Rama in deep trouble. Remembering Kaal’s warning, he fell into great worry.
Lakshman understood his dilemma and said, ‘Bhaiyya, do not be troubled for my sake. Whatever is in one’s destiny must happen. You must fulfil your promise, even if it means killing me. One who breaks his word falls into hell.’
With tears in his eyes, Rama said, ‘O Lakshman, the wise say that abandoning one’s own is equal to killing them. Therefore, I abandon you.’
Lakshman bowed to him and then silently walked to the banks of the Sarayu River. He held his breath and entered the river. It is said that when Lakshman’s breath stopped, Lord Indra himself appeared and took him bodily to heaven. And this is how the life of the world’s most obedient brother came to an end.