Why the Obedient Brother was Abandoned

Lakshman was totally devoted to his older brother Sri Rama. When Rama was exiled to the forest for 14 years, Lakshman insisted on accompanying him. He always served Rama to the best of his ability and always obeyed his commands from childhood till his last breath. You will be shocked to know that he was still abandoned by Rama.

After defeating Ravana, Sri Rama ruled Ayodhya for 11,000 years. One day, Kaal—time itself—came to his door disguised as a sage. Lakshman took him to Rama. Kaal said, ‘I will speak only if you promise that if anyone besides the two of us hears or sees our conversation, that person must be given the death penalty.’ Rama ordered Lakshman, ‘O brave one, send away the gatekeepers and guard the door yourself.’

When Rama and Kaal were alone, the latter said, ‘I am Time, the destroyer of all. I have come with a message from Grandfather Brahma. You have ruled the earth long enough. You have established dharma. Now it is time to leave the mortal world and return.’ Rama replied, ‘As the grandfather wishes, so it shall be.’