Two Paths, One Truth

Of late, we have witnessed much discourse and writing on the subject of the intersection between science and spirituality. It is therefore essential to provide an objective perspective on these twin subjects. Many of us harbour the rather erroneous belief that the modern world is more scientific than the world of yesteryear, or that, over the past few centuries, we have become increasingly scientific.
The truth is that a significant majority of us do not have a correct and complete comprehension of the concepts of the two terms—science and spirituality. Let us see how. The popular definition of science, as gleaned from the dictionary, is the systematic knowledge and treatment of any subject. The Oxford dictionary gives the following definition of science: ‘It is the knowledge about the structure and behaviour of the natural and physical world, based on facts that you can prove, for example, by experiments.’ But what do our timeless Vedic scriptures say about science? ‘Science is the systematic study, treatment and practice of any subject that is conducive to happiness, peace and progress of all beings, without bringing harm to any quarters.’
It is not difficult to see how the above two definitions differ. The second is far more broad, logical, practical, and realistic. Any rational person can easily appreciate that science and spirituality have been closely connected to humankind since time immemorial.
Before providing further exposition on the subject, let us also consider the popular definition of spirituality: “Connection or concern with religion or the human spirit.” Unfortunately, this definition is incomplete. Truly, spirituality can be defined as the connection and concern with the human spirit and the infinite spirit or super-soul, whom we know as the creator and controller of the vast universe—referred to as God, Ishwar, or by any other name.
Therefore, science and spirituality have many points of intersection. Spirituality is also a science related to metaphysics—the subject of the interrelation between animate souls, the animate super-soul or God and the inanimate matter. We need to comprehend the basics of our existence in this universe, understand the true meaning of progress and see the role of God in facilitating this progress. We need not go far to find the basic tenets of metaphysics. Our ancient Vedic scriptures, including the Brahmanas and the Upanishads, preserve both ritual and philosophical teachings.
Since we are all essentially spiritual beings, we must acquire a systematic, logical understanding of how the human organism actually functions. We need to be clear about the characteristics of the gross physical body and the subtle material entities in the human organism—mind, intellect, subconscious mind and ego-self and finally the non-material entity called spirit or soul.
The modern definition of science believes that we can unravel the mysteries of nature through experimentation and verification. But material nature also exists at very subtle levels, subtler than the nano levels established by modern science through experimentation and observation. At those levels where the entities called mind, intellect, subconscious mind, ego, and self exist, we can never conduct gross material experimentation, nor can we observe the phenomena there due to the limitations of our sensory faculties.
Truly, science and spirituality are complementary. And so are science and religion. They go together. Albert Einstein described this in beautiful words: “Science without religion is lame; religion without science is blind.”
Here, the term religion can be replaced with spirituality, with the understanding that spirituality refers not only to the human spirit but also to the infinite spirit controlling the universe, called God.
Therefore, science and spirituality go hand in hand. To go beyond what Einstein stated, even spirituality or religion must be approached scientifically, following the well-defined, timeless laws enunciated by Ishwar or God.
Scientific treatment of spirituality has to be understood in light of the definition of science expounded in our Vedic scriptures as aforesaid. There are basic canons of spirituality, which come from these scriptures and are ultimately derived from the eternal, God-revealed Vedas. This knowledge is perfect and complete, and it will always be required by humanity for progress in all dimensions—physical, mental, intellectual, and spiritual.