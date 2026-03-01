Two Paths, One Truth

Of late, we have witnessed much discourse and writing on the subject of the intersection between science and spirituality. It is therefore essential to provide an objective perspective on these twin subjects. Many of us harbour the rather erroneous belief that the modern world is more scientific than the world of yesteryear, or that, over the past few centuries, we have become increasingly scientific.

The truth is that a significant majority of us do not have a correct and complete comprehension of the concepts of the two terms—science and spirituality. Let us see how. The popular definition of science, as gleaned from the dictionary, is the systematic knowledge and treatment of any subject. The Oxford dictionary gives the following definition of science: ‘It is the knowledge about the structure and behaviour of the natural and physical world, based on facts that you can prove, for example, by experiments.’ But what do our timeless Vedic scriptures say about science? ‘Science is the systematic study, treatment and practice of any subject that is conducive to happiness, peace and progress of all beings, without bringing harm to any quarters.’

It is not difficult to see how the above two definitions differ. The second is far more broad, logical, practical, and realistic. Any rational person can easily appreciate that science and spirituality have been closely connected to humankind since time immemorial.