When Two Brothers Wept

A curious incident occurs towards the end of the Ramayana, where both Sugriva and Vibhishana weep. Rama had defeated Ravana. Accompanied by Lakshmana, Sita, Sugriva, and Vibhishana, Rama travelled to Ayodhya in the Pushpaka Vimana. His brother Bharata was waiting to welcome him. When Rama had been sent into exile, Bharata had tried his utmost to persuade him to return and become king. When Rama did not agree, Bharata took Rama’s sandals and placed them on the throne. He ruled the kingdom not from Ayodhya but from Nandigrama as Rama’s regent.

Now, Bharata brought the sandals and placed Rama’s feet in them. He said, ‘I have protected this kingdom in trust, and I am returning it to you. My birth has been successful today, and my wishes have also been fulfilled. I have seen the king of Ayodhya return. I have taken care of your treasury, the stores of grain, the city and the army. Because of your energy, everything is ten times what it used to be.’ When Sugriva and Vibhishana saw Bharata’s supreme devotion to his brother, they wept.