Why do Mahatmas Take on Suffering?

Children, God incarnates on Earth to reinstate virtue in humankind when adharma flourishes and dharma declines. Lord Rama, who was born thousands of years ago, is believed to be the very embodiment of such an awakening. Avatars reflect on the limitations of the age they live in and teach people by personal example.

Like everyone else, they have to undergo trials and tribulations in life, through which, they teach us not how to evade problems, but how to live in their midst without compromising one’s ideals and values. They show us how to face great challenges with unshaken poise. Their lives serve as an inspiration for posterity to follow the path of dharma.

Many people might wonder why, if Lord Rama was all-knowing, he went after the golden deer. Did he not know that it was the demon Marica in disguise? Lord Rama assumed the human form with all its quirks and foibles. Therefore, like other human beings, he, too, manifested both knowledge and ignorance, and strength and weakness in himself. Once you have started playing a game, you cannot change its rules halfway through, can you?