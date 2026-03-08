Hanuman’s Restraint

Ravana’s brother, Kumbhakarna, was as huge and powerful as a mountain. When he entered the battle, he caused panic in the ape army. When he roared, it sounded like a storm, and when he stomped his feet, it seemed to shatter the grounds. The apes picked up rocks and trees and hurled them at him, but they shattered on striking his strong body. He crushed the army of apes and bears, and they ran away in all directions. Some fell into the ocean, some climbed trees and some sought refuge in caves. Seeing this, the leader of the ape army, Sugriva, leapt up. He lifted a huge rock and rushed towards Kumbhakarna with great force. He said, ‘O Rakshasa! You have struck down a number of brave apes. What will you achieve by fighting ordinary soldiers? Leave them and withstand this rock that I am hurling towards you.’

Sugriva released the rock and struck Kumbhakarna in the chest. The rock was shattered into pieces. Kumbhakarna uprooted a large rock and struck Sugriva with it. Sugriva lost consciousness and fell to the ground. Kumbhakarna seized Sugriva and walked away from the battlefield. On seeing this, the army of apes started running away. Hanuman saw this and thought, ‘Now that Sugriva has been seized by Kumbhakarna, what should I do? What is the proper thing to do? I can assume a size as large as a mountain, and shatter Kumbhakarna’s body with a blow of my fists. The king of the apes will be freed, and all the apes will be delighted.