The Enlightened Relationship

In a silent mind, the dance of joy is experienced. If we are depleted, there is a leakage of energy. We then try to draw energy from our partner. Each one starts sapping the other’s energy. Thus, we become dependent on the other. The other feels miserable if one is dependent. Then one becomes possessive. No one likes to be possessed. Freedom is our birthright. This leads to pushing the partner out of their freedom zone. The partner feels rejected. This rejected self will maintain a mental score and wait to settle it in future. With this, a war of roses will occur. All you can do is create a bliss body within yourself.

There are five layers within you:

Physical body: It has to be awakened through exercise, yoga, dance and a balanced diet. Keep the body alive and enthusiastic to awaken a happy energy within the body.

Pranic or breath body: Breathe deeply through pranayama and find a different kind of joy surfacing within you. Shallow breathing creates a low energy field, while deep breathing enhances one’s aliveness.

Mental body: A calm mind has a different quality of joy compared to a noisy mind, which causes leakage of energy.

Intellectual body: When your intellect is open and receptive, another dimension of blissful energy arises. One who is open and receptive like children is always learning.

Bliss body: In deep sleep, the bliss body opens up naturally. In the waking state, if one is committed to being happy and learns to look at life in a celebratory way, a bliss centre is awakened.