Orientation of Life

In life, one can be “self-oriented”, “other-oriented”, or “life-oriented”.

Self-oriented people are those whose lives revolve only around themselves and their ego. Their thinking, feelings, and expectations are directed solely towards personal benefit. While this may appear natural, it is ultimately unwise. Such an attitude traps a person within the confines of the self, creating separation from others. This separation gives rise to conflict, isolation, and suffering. Thereafter, one seeks escape from this pain through pleasure and the fulfilment of desires and ambitions. The life of Duryodhana in the Mahabharata illustrates this clearly.

People who live entirely for others are “other-oriented”. Such individuals constantly measure what they are losing or sacrificing for others. They spend their lives trying to please people and seek appreciation or approval. They remain overly conscious of what others think or feel about them. Bhishma from the Mahabharata was a classic example of this way of living. His entire life was devoted to Hastinapur. Yet, living solely for others is neither healthy nor wise.

A deeper understanding of the scriptures encourages us to lead a “life-oriented” life. To give importance to life means to embrace both oneself and others. A life-oriented person lives expansively and is therefore never trapped by life. Such a person seeks to add life to years rather than merely years to life. For this to happen, one must become sensitive rather than sentimental. Sentimentality is merely reacting to life, whereas sensitivity is the ability to experience the richness of life fully.