After Meta's launch of 'Threads', will epic Musk vs Zuckerberg 'cage fight' actually happen?

By Online Desk

Amid speculation of a 'cage fight' between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and former Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Meta on Thursday introduced the 'Threads' app to the social media world in more than 100 countries for both IOS and Android.

It's pretty clear that the app is a direct competitor to Twitter, imitating its thread-like content, posts with limited characters and other features.

Adding to the excitement, Zuckerberg made a comeback on Twitter for the first time since 2012, posting a picture of the famous Spiderman meme, indicating that 'Threads' is indeed meant to be Twitter's rival.

To give a bit of context, the rivalry first started in late June when entrepreneur Marion Nafwal through a tweet informed that Instagram was releasing 'Threads' as a Twitter rival.

Musk immediately tweeted out a reply throwing shade at Zuckerberg and the new app, adding that he is "up for a cage match if he (Zuckerberg) is lol."

What seemed like light-hearted banter quickly escalated when Zuckerberg himself posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on Instagram with the caption "Send me location."

Netizens spread the news like wildfire and voiced their opinions on who would come out as the winner.

The next major development came when Musk tweeted that there is some chance the fight "happens in the Colosseum."

This was after news organisation TMZ published an article saying that the Italian government offered Musk and Zuckerberg the opportunity to fight at the legendary venue.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

The thought of the fight happening in the Colosseum set the internet on fire as netizens flooded social media with posts about it.

Some even went to the extent of suggesting that as per the rules of the Colosseum, 'two shall enter the arena, only one shall leave.'

The 51-year-old Musk claims that he has been trained in Kyokushin karate, judo and taekwondo at a young age. Recently, images of him training for the fight popped up on social media, suggesting that both these men are taking the fight seriously.

However, the internet agrees that the odds are still favouring Zuckerberg who actually takes part in competitive jiu-jitsu.

The 39-year-old posted pictures and videos on his Instagram showcasing his skill in the martial art.

He even posted images showing him competing in his first jiu-jitsu tournament, winning medals for his team.

At the end of the day, even if the fight does not happen, the several months of anticipation, excitement and the number of memes that the 'Musk vs Zuck' period produced will be remembered for a long time.

If the fight does happen, it is sure to become a global event with both tech giants getting the opportunity to earn bragging rights, 'Gladiator' style.

