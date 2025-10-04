Almost 7 million WhatsApp accounts have been "linked to criminal scam centers"

Cyber criminals in India managed to dupe people out of Rs 22,845.73 crore in 2024, according to government data shared recently.

This marked a sharp 206% rise from the previous year and highlights how the internet is becoming the new hunting ground for predators looking not just for easy money, but as Akshay Kumar recently noted for those they can prey upon too.

How rampant is the danger then?

Well, as recently as in August, WhatsApp took down 6.8 million accounts that were "linked to criminal scam centers" targeting people online around that world.

The account deletions, which Meta said took place over the first six months of the year, arrived as part of wider company efforts to crack down on scams, Associated Press reported.

During the announcement, Meta had said it was also rolling new tools on WhatsApp to help people spot scams—including a new safety overview that the platform will show when someone who is not in a user's contacts adds them to a group, as well as ongoing test alerts to pause before responding.

As the AP report noted, scams are becoming all too common and increasingly sophisticated in today’s digital world — with too-good-to-be-true offers and unsolicited messages attempting to steal consumers' information or money filling our phones, social media and other corners of the internet each day.